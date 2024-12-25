Manchester, December 24: The ongoing saga between Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim and Marcus Rashford continues as the Portuguese claimed the English forward, being one of the more senior players in the squad has ‘big responsibilities’ on his shoulders. Football Matches on Boxing Day 2024: Manchester City vs Everton, Chelsea vs Fulham, Liverpool vs Leicester City and Other Games To Be Played on December 26.

Rashford has not featured for the side since December 1 when he scored a brace in the 4-0 win against Everton, which was Amorim’s first league win at the club.

“Some guys have a big responsibility here because they have been here for a long time, If you have big talents, we need big performance, big responsibility, big engagement to push everybody forward in this moment. This is maybe one of the lowest moments in our club. We have to face it and be strong.”

“If I knew, (on solving the clubs issues) I would solve all the problems of this club, even this. I know what I am going to do. That is so clear for me. I will not say I feel relaxed because I’m really frustrated. It’s a very difficult moment but we will solve problems step by step and find answers for everything,” said Amorim in a press conference.

Rashford, 27, has been at Manchester United since the beginning of his career but amidst rumours of a falling out with the new head coach stated that he felt it was time for a ‘new challenge.’ Reports suggest that the Englishman could be on his way out of his boyhood club during the upcoming January transfer window.

Amorim has remained adamant and claimed he has no problem with Rashford and has left him out of United’s squad due to low efforts in training. The head coach also went on to state that the situation will remain the same until he feels it is the ‘right moment.’

"When I feel that it is the right moment I will change something until then I will continue to think about what is best for the team. I speak with him every day, not about the interview but about the performance.

"It's my decision. He wants to play. He is trying. It's my decision, only my decision. I'm trying to do things my way. And it's the only way I know if I don't do that I will lose myself and I will not lose myself. I know what I'm doing,” he added.

