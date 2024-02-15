Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal will face Sepahan in the first leg of their Round of 16 AFC Champions League tie, away from home. They finished top of Group D, where they got the better of the likes of Navbahor, Mumbai City FC, and Nassaji Mazandaran. The team has a healthy lead over Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and look on course to lift the league title. Their focus will also be on continental glory as well and they know they can't be complacent against Sepahan. The Iranian outfit managed to finish second in Group A with 10 points from 6 games, five shy of leaders Al-Ittihad. Sepahan versus Al-Hilal starts at 9:30 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Fans With Hand Gesture for Chanting His Name During Al Feiha vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match (Watch Video).

Al-Hilal managed to beat Inter Miami and Al-Nassr in club friendlies recently and head into the game, full of confidence. Kalidou Koulibaly is the star man at the back with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves managing affairs in the midfield. Malcom will be entrusted with the task of carving out decent openings with the lively Aleksandar Mitrovic as the striker.

Payam Niazmand in goal for Sepahan has his task cut out, coming against some of the best attacking players in Asia. Milad Zakipour and Mohammad Daneshgar will try and cut down the passing line for the Al-Hial players. Bryan Dabo will try and dictate the tempo of the team’s play by keeping hold of ball in midfield.

When Is Sepahan vs Al-Hilal, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Sepahan vs Al-Hilal, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 Match will be played on Thursday, February 15. Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, Isfahan will host this Round of 16 match at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Netherlands Footballer Quincy Promes Sentenced to Six Years in Prison For Involvement in Cocaine Import.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Sepahan vs Al-Hilal, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match, LIVE?

Fortunately, fans in India are likely to get the live action of the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network. Them being the official broadcaster for AFC Champions League 2023-24 in India, will the match live on Sports18 3 SD/HD channels.

Is Sepahan vs Al-Hilal, AFC Champions League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal, AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will livestream the match online. Fans can tune in to the mobile app or website to watch the match live. Sepahan will sit back and counter Al-Hilal with pace. Expect the game to be a close one, with the visitors securing a 0-1 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2024 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).