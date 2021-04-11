Bottom places Sheffield United host struggling Arsenal in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at Bramall Lane on April 11, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are on the opposite ends of the points table but have struggled to get positive results in recent games. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sheffield United vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Mikel Arteta Not An Option To Replace Ronald Koeman As Manager.

Sheffield United look certain to be relegated but have produced some brilliant performances, contrary to the results. Under the new manager, the Blades showed some grit and determination in the loss against Leeds United and will be hoping to build in that. Meanwhile, Arsenal were completely outclassed by Liverpool in their previous fixture and will be hoping for a positive display and result against the bottom side.

When is Sheffield United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Sheffield United vs Arsenal match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Bramall Lane on April 11, 2021 (Sunday). The North London derby clash is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sheffield United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Sheffield United vs Arsenal Hotspur match live action on Star Sports channels as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to watch the telecast.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sheffield United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Sheffield United vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

