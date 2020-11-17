Spain vs Germany Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020–21: Spain will take on Germany in the final league game of UWFA Nations League 2020-21 in League A Group 4. The clash will be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain on November 17, 2020 (late Tuesday night). Both teams are looking to book a pace in the playoff stage of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for love streaming details of Spain vs Germany in UNL 2020-21 can scroll down below for more details. Sergio Ramos Despite Missing Two Penalties in Switzerland vs Spain Drawn UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Match Gets Coach Luis Enrique’s Backing.

A place in the playoffs of UEFA Nations League 2020-21 is on the line as the winner advances in the competition. Germany lead the group by one point and could make it to the final four by avoiding defeat on the night. Meanwhile, Spain need to win to have any chances of making it to the semi-finals. Both teams haven’t been completely dominant in the competition as they are in a rebuilding phase but need to be at their best in this clash.

When Is Spain vs Germany Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Spain vs Germany UEFA Nations League Group D match in League A will take place on November 18 (Tuesday mid-night). The match will be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville and it has a scheduled start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Spain vs Germany, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Spain vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UEFA Nations League in India. So fans can switch to Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the League Group D match.

Is Spain vs Germany, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming Spain vs Germany match online for fans in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLiv app or on the SonyLiv website to catch the live-action.

