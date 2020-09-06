Spain and Ukraine will face each other on matchday 2 of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in League A. The clash will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefan Stadium, Madrid on September 6, 2020 (late Sunday night). Both teams are looking to get a hold on the top spot in Group 4. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Spain vs Ukraine in UNL 2020-21 can scroll down below for more details. SPA vs UKR Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Nations League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Spain vs Ukraine Football Match.

A late Jose Gaya strike helped Spain to get a crucial point against Germany and courtesy of goals from Andriy Yarmalenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ukraine managed to get the better of Switzerland in their opening game and get all thr4ee points and top spot in Group 4. Andriy Shevchenko's team finished ahead of Portugal in their Euro 2020 Qualifying group and will prove to be a tough test for Luis Enrique’s men. Germany 1–1 Spain, UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Result and Goal Video Highlights: Jose Luis Gaya Late Strike Cancels Out Timo Werner’s Opener in Entertaining Draw.

When Is Spain vs Ukraine Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Spain vs Ukraine match in UEFA Nations League Group 4 of League A will take place on September 7 (Monday). The match will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Spain vs Ukraine, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Spain vs Ukraine match live on Sony channels. The match will be live on Sony Sports channels. So fans can tune into those channels and watch the live-action.

Is Spain vs Ukraine, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Those not able to watch Spain vs Ukraine match live on television can also watch it on online platforms. SonyLiv, the digital media partner of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the UEFA Nations League Group 3 match live online for its fans in India.

