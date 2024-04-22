Madrid [Spain], April 22: NFL legend Tom Brady joined the post-match celebrations in Real Madrid's locker room after Los Blancos emerged victorious in a five-goal thriller over FC Barcelona in one of the oldest rivalries in the world of football - El Classico. Real Madrid took a step closer to clinching the La Liga title following Jude Bellingham's late winner at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Real Madrid 3–2 Barcelona, La Liga 2023–24: Jude Bellingham’s Late Strike Seals the El Clasico for Los Blancos.

Brady who has the most titles in NFL history (7), went down to the Santiago Bernabeu locker room after the thrilling Clasico and congratulated the players and coaching staff for their victory. The American football legend greeted Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez before the game and went on to take a photo with the players and head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Tom Brady Celebrates with Real Madrid Team

Tom Brady celebrating with Real Madrid squad pic.twitter.com/Hyw8dIQuJ3 — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) April 21, 2024

Fans witnessed a five-goal thriller as goals from Vinicius Jr, Lucas Vazquez and Bellingham were the goal scorers for Madrid in their 3-2 win over arch-rival.

With this win, Real Madrid have extended their lead to 11 points at the top of the table with six games to go. Lamine Yamal’s Disallowed Goal Causes Controversy During Real Madrid vs Barcelona El-Classico Match in LaLiga 2023-24.

Barcelona took an early lead with Andres Christensen heading the ball into the back of the net following Rapinha's corner (6'). Madrid quickly reacted after going a goal down and forced Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to come into action. Twelve minutes later, Vinicus Jr levelled the game through a spot kick.

In the second half, both teams continued to threaten each other goal posts with a scintillating attacking display. Barcelona managed to take the lead against the run of play through Fermin Lopez in the 69th minute of the game.

Lucas Vazquez restored the parity in the 73rd minute of the game and Bellingham clinched the winning in the added time to seal off a remarkable victory in front of the home fans. Rafael Nadal Stands Up in Joy As Jude Bellingham Scores Match Winner for Real Madrid in El Clasico (Watch Video).

After their 3-2 triumph, the Italian head coach, Ancelotti hailed the forwards for putting in a "huge effort" during the El Clasico match. "Vinicius didn't like coming off and wanted to keep going. The forwards have put in a huge effort, especially after the last game. We always ask the forwards to defend and work for the team. They're the fastest, they try to attack deep and they use a lot of energy. I understand that he wanted to continue, but we had to bring fresh legs on," he said as quoted from the club's official website.

After the win, Real Madrid stood at the top of the La Liga standings with 81 points. They have clinched 25 wins after playing 32 La Liga games. In their upcoming game, Ancelotti's men will take on Real Sociedad.

