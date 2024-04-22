El Classico lived up to its standard as both Real Madrid and Barcelona put excellent performances at Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid emerged victorious courtesy of a goal in added minutes from star man Jude Bellingham. But on one instance it was Barcelona who were on the receiving end of the ‘poor refereeing’ and absence of goal-line technology in La Liga. Lamine Yamal’s shot in the 28th minute beat defenders and Madrid shot-stopper Andre Lunin cleared it with both hands, But Yamal’s effort was reviewed by VAR for several minutes, as it appeared to cross the line before Real keeper Andrey Lunin cleared it. The goal was disallowed and VAR awarded a corner to Barca. Ironically Yamal was named man of the match, who was not on the scoresheet neither did he assist any goal in the match. Real Madrid 3–2 Barcelona, La Liga 2023–24: Jude Bellingham’s Late Strike Seals the El Clasico for Los Blancos

Lamine Yamal’s Disallowed Goal

La resolución del gol fantasma de Lamine Yamal: NO ES GOL ❌ pic.twitter.com/REOr8a7SOP — 1863 (@1863_club) April 21, 2024

