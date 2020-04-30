Subimal (Chuni) Goswami Dies at 82: Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death of Legendary Indian Footballer and First-Class Cricketer

Chuni Goswami (Photo Credits: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

Kolkata, April 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tributes to legendary Indian footballer Subimal (Chuni) Goswami. Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the demise of the football star. She called him “a real star and a football icon”. The West Bengal CM said that Goswami was amongst the greatest players that Indian football has ever seen and his demise is a monumental loss to the world of sports. RIP Chuni Goswami! 7 Things to Know About India's Football Legend Who Led Team to Asian Gold in 1962 and Was Also Successful in First-Class Cricket Career!

Banerjee tweeted, “I am deeply saddened to know that football legend Chuni Goswami is no more. A real star and a football icon, he was amongst the greatest players that Indian football has ever seen. He was a versatile personality who brought many laurels to the country and to Bengal.” Chuni Goswami No More: Mimi Chakraborty and Praful Patel Express Condolences On Former Indian Football Captain's Death.

Mamata Banerjee's Tweet:

I am deeply saddened to know that football legend Chuni Goswami is no more. A real star and a football icon, he was amongst the greatest players that Indian football has ever seen. He was a versatile personality who brought many laurels to the country and to Bengal. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2020

In another tweet, Banerjee said that Bengal, with a great passion for the sport, has lost one of her greatest sons. She conveyed her deepest condolences to Chuni Goswami’s family, friends and innumerable fans. She stated, “While his demise is a monumental loss to the world of sports & particularly football, Bengal, with a great passion for the sport has lost one of her greatest sons. My deepest condolences to Chuni Goswami’s family, friends & innumerable fans. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mamata Banerjee's Tweet:

While his demise is a monumental loss to the world of sports & particularly football, Bengal, with a great passion for the sport has lost one of her greatest sons. My deepest condolences to Chuni Goswami’s family, friends & innumerable fans. May his soul rest in peace. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2020

Padma Shri Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, a former captain of the Indian national football team and a first-class cricketer, passed away at the age of 82 in Kolkata after suffering a cardiac arrest. The legendary footballer was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems and breathed his last on Thursday. He represented Mohun Bagan in domestic football games.