Chuni Goswami No More: Mimi Chakraborty and Praful Patel Express Condolences On Former Indian Football Captain's Death

Chuni Goswami, Mimi Chakroborty and Praful Patel. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Kolkata, April 30: Famous Indian football captain Chuni Goswami died at the age of 82 years in Kolkata on Thursday, after suffering from a prolonged illness. His family confirmed that that Goswami was admitted to a city hospital earlier in the day and breathed his last at 5 pm after a cardiac arrest. Following his death Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Mimi Chakraborty and Congress leader Praful Patel expressed their condolences.

Espressing shock over the death of former Indian football captain, Chakraborty took to Twitter and wrote, "Now #ChuniGoswami is no more. May u rest in peace sir." Irrfan Khan’s Demise: Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute to Late Actor by Sharing His Inspirational Video.

Here's the tweet:

Now #ChuniGoswami is no more. May u rest in peace sir. — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) April 30, 2020

Similar condolence message was shared by Congress leader Praful Patel wrote, "Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri. Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

Here's the tweet by Praful Patel:

Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri. Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.#ChuniGoswami #RIPLegend #IndianFootball @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/UT70VJsfBj — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 30, 2020

The family member of Chuni Goswami stated that the later was suffering from underlying ailments with sugar, prostrate and nerve problems for the last couple of months. He was admitted to a city hospital earlier in the day and by 5 pm, he died of cardiac arrest.