Tanzania National Football Team vs Morocco National Football Team African Nations Championship 2025 Live Streaming: The Tanzania national football team will take on the Morocco national football team in the anticipated quarter-final at the African Nations Championship 2025. Morocco arrived in the knockouts after finishing second in Group A. Their campaign began with a 2-0 victory over the Angola national football team. Morocco suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Kenya national football team in their next outing before securing a dominating 3-1 victory against Zambia, with another comprehensive victory over DR Congo.

Tanzania, on the other hand, topped Group B with an unbeaten record. They opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso. They secured two dominating victories over Mauritania (1-0) and Madagascar (2-1). Tanzania played a 0-0 draw against the Central African Republic in their final group fixture. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the details about the Tanzania vs Morocco African Nations Championship 2025 quarter-final clash can scroll down below.

Tanzania vs Morocco African Nations Championship 2025 Quarter-Final Match Details

Match Tanzania vs Morocco Date Friday August 22 Time 10:30 PM (IST) Venue Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania Live Streaming, Telecast Details Not Available

When is Tanzania vs Morocco African Nations Championship 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Tanzania national football team will lock horns against the Morocco national football team in the quarter-final African Nations Championship 2025 on Friday, August 22. The Tanzania vs Morocco African Nations Championship match will be held at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and will begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Tanzania vs Morocco African Nations Championship Quarter-Final 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Tanzania vs Morocco African Nations Championship 2025 quarter-final match live on any TV channel. For the Tanzania vs Morocco African Nations Championship 2025 match online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Tanzania vs Morocco African Nations Championship 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official streaming partner of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India. Fans in India will not be able to watch the Tanzania vs Morocco match live streaming.

