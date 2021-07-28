India had a great start to their Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign with Mirabai Chanu winning silver-medal in weightlifting but since then, the nation has seen mixed performances from its athletes at the games. Many athletes who held the promise of winning a medal for the country have failed to perform on the grand stage but several new stars have emerged, carrying the prospect of getting on the podium. So we take a look at India’s schedule for Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated: Japan Lead Medal Table, India Placed 42nd In Country-Wise Medal Standings.

The Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see many Indian veterans take center stage as Archer Atanu Das, Boxer Mary Kom and Shuttler PV Sindhu will look to continue their route towards a medal with matches in their respective disciplines. Meanwhile, the Indian Men’s Hockey team will aim to secure a passage to the next round as they face Argentina. Women’s 25 pistol event will see Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat battling to book a place in the final.

India's Schedule At Tokyo 2020 On July 29, 2021

Date Time (IST) Sport Event Athletes July 29, 2021 04:00 AM Golf Men’s Individual Round 1 Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane July 29, 2021 05:20 AM Rowing Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final B Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh July 29, 2021 05:30 AM Shooting Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker July 29, 2021 06:00 AM Hockey Men’s Hockey Pool A (India vs Argentina) Team India July 29, 2021 06:15 AM Badminton Women’s Singles Round Of 16 PV Sindhu July 29, 2021 07:31 AM Archery 1/32 Elimination Atanu Das July 29, 2021 08:35 AM Sailing Men’s Skiff 49er (Race 5,6) Varun Thakkar, K. C. Ganapathy July 29, 2021 08:35 AM Sailing Men’s Laser (Race 7,8) Vishnu Saravanan July 29, 2021 08:45 AM Sailing Women’s Laser Radial (Race 7,8) Nethra Kumanan July 29, 2021 08:48 AM Boxing Men’s Super-Heavyweight Round of 16 Satish Kumar July 29, 2021 03:36 PM Boxing Women’s Flyweight Round of 16 Mary Kom July 29, 2021 04:16 PM Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly Sajan Prakash

Live Streaming Of Team India Events At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Sony Network holds the official rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The matches will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and even Sony SIX SD/HD will live broadcast with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. SonyLiv will be the app that will bring you the live streaming of the games.

