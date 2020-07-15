Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara have emerged as a shock target for Manchester United who are keen on bringing the player to Old Trafford having missed out on his signature in 2013. The former Barcelona academy product has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool but with the Reds facing financial constraints, United have moved in and tried to convince the playmaker for moving to Manchester. Alcantara, 29, has already decided to leave Bayern Munich after seven years at the Bavarian club and is eager to move to the Premier League. Marcus Rashford Transfer News Latest Update: PSG Make Manchester United Striker Top Priority.

Alcantara followed former boss Pep Guardiola to Bayern Munich in 2013 and has won numerous trophies at the club, including seven successive Bundesliga titles and the FIFA Club World Cup among other honours. His current contract at the club expires next season but with the player putting in a transfer request, Bayern are keen to sell him this year and not risk the prospect of losing him for free next summer. Liverpool Receive Thiago Alcantara Transfer Boost, Bayern Munich Boss Suggests Midfielder Wants to Experience Another 'Big League'.

Premier League and European champions Liverpool are the favourites to land him and are expected to complete a deal soon. But according to an Express report, the club is yet to contact Bayern for negotiations. Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was quoted as saying that the never had any contact with Liverpool regarding the Spanish playmaker.

German Football Transfer Expert Links Alcantara to Manchester United

Liverpool is a big topic. There are also rumors about @ManUtd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 4, 2020

“We had serious negotiations with him and fulfilled all of his wishes. But it looks like he might want to do something new again at the end of his career," Rummenigge said. “We have never had any contact with Liverpool. If he wants to do that, we have to deal with it. We don’t want to lose a player for free next year. I say that very clearly,” he added.

With Liverpool yet to make a move and Bayern keen to sell Thiago this summer, United have come forward and reportedly contacted the Bavarian club for the player. Thiago is available for €35 million and will certainly add depth and quality to United’s squad. But Liverpool still remains the hot favourites to sign the former Barcelona man. But, given their history of missing out on Timo Werner, United could certainly up for a fight and make an attractive offer for the player.

Meanwhile, United find themselves fifth in the Premier League points table and must qualify for the UEFA Champions League to lure top players into the club. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are four points behind third-placed Chelsea with an additional game in hand. They are also level on points with Leicester City – behind on goal difference – who then face on the final day of the league.

