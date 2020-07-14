Marcus Rashford has been one of best players for Manchester United this season and according to certain reports, the 22-year-old has garnered interests from some of the European footballing heavyweights and Paris Saint Germain are one of them. The Englishman has been involved in 31 goals this season in 38 appearances, scoring 21 of which 16 have come in the Premier League. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Latest Update: Real Madrid to Sign PSG Forward in 2021, Says Report.

As per a recent report from The Independent, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain have made Marcus Rashford a top target for the upcoming transfer window. The defending French champions are a preparing a huge bid in order to bring the Englishman to Paris as Manchester United rate the 22-year-old very highly and would only accept a fee over £100m. Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes React to Manchester United’s Disappointing 2–2 Draw Against Southampton.

According to the publication, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the forward and believes that the 22-year-old is not appreciated enough in England. The German manager adores Rashford’s directness and versatility and thinks that his selfless pay could complement Kylian Mbappe and Neymar up front.

PSG already has a lot of attacking talent in their team with the Parisians making Mauro Icardi’s loan move from Inter Milan a permanent one. The French giants also have the likes of Pablo Sarabia and Angel Di Maria in their ranks, who could step up when needed.

Marcus Rashford will certainly add a new dimension to the PSG attack and will provide a huge boost to their dreams of conquering Europe. The Parisians won yet another league title this season as they were crowned champions of Ligue 1 before the league was prematurely ended due to the pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).