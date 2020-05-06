Timo Werner Prefers Transfer to Liverpool, Rejects Manchester United and Chelsea

Timo Werner (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Timo Werner has been one of the best strikers in the world this season and due to his recent form, the German has attracted attention from some of the very top clubs. It is rumoured that Liverpool are favourites to sign the merging forward and according to recent reports from Germany, the striker himself prefers a move to the Merseyside club. It is understood that Werner has a £52m release clause and is just waiting for an offer from the Reds. Liverpool Suffer Huge Setback As RB Leipzig Chief Shuts Down Timo Werner Transfer Rumours.

Several Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing the German as they believe he would suit their team perfectly. But as per a report from German news outlet Bild, Timo Werner has rejected United and the Blues as he is holding out for a move to Liverpool. The RB Leipzig striker appears to be set on playing under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. Timo Werner Transfer News Update: Barcelona Favourite to Sign RB Leipzig Striker.

Since joining in 2016, Timo Werner has been one of the most important players for RB Leipzig and has played a crucial role in the team’s meteoric rise in Bundesliga. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a great season in front of the goal as well, scoring 27 times in 36 appearances in all competitions while registering 12 assists in the process.

Apart from the Premier League clubs, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also interested in the forward. But with Munich reportedly agreeing a deal with Leroy Sane and Barcelona with their eyes set on Lautaro Martinez, Werner looks set to join Liverpool if a proper bid is submitted by the Reds to Leipzig.