Tottenham Hotspur will be up against arch-rivals Arsenal in the first North London Derby of Premier League 2020-21 season. The encounter takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 6 (Sunday). The Spurs are currently placed second in the team standings and have a great chance to so past Chelsea at the top. They are also on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league with most of the players making a mark. On the other hand, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have not been in great form lately, and they need a solid game plan to upset the Spurs at their own den. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for TOT vs ARS clash. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Speaking of the head-to-head record of the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have clashed a total of 201 times till date with Arsenal emerging victorious 82 times. 65 games went in Spurs’ favour while 54 matches ended in a draw. The last time these two sides squared off was in the Premier League in July which saw Tottenham Hotspur winning the game 2-1. As the high-voltage encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Joe Hart (TOT) must be your keeper for this clash.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sergio Reguilón (ARS), Toby Alderweireld (ARS), Héctor Bellerín (TOT) and David Luiz (TOT) must be your defenders for this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Tanguy Ndombele (TOT), Lucas Moura (TOT), Dani Ceballos (ARS) and Thomas Partey (ARS) must be your midfielders.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Son Heung-Min (ARS) and Harry Kane (TOT) can be picked as your forwards.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Joe Hart (TOT), Sergio Reguilón (ARS), Toby Alderweireld (ARS), Héctor Bellerín (TOT), David Luiz (TOT), Tanguy Ndombele (TOT), Lucas Moura (TOT), Dani Ceballos (ARS), Thomas Partey (ARS), Son Heung-Min (ARS), Harry Kane (TOT).

Harry Kane (TOT) must be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while Son Heung-Min (ARS) can be chosen as vice-captain.

