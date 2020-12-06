Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Tottenham Hotspur are currently second in the English Premier League which makes the first North London Derby, a fairly interesting one. It has been a while since the two clubs have made a significant impact on the league but with Jose Mourinho at the helm, Spurs are looking like a proper team this campaign. They are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league with all their players playing with flair and confidence. Arsenal, on the other hand, are having a nightmare season so far as they languish at 14th in the points table. They have not registered a victory in their last three league game, but they will try everything in their might to stop Spurs from going top. Tottenham Hotspur versus Arsenal will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 10:00 PM IST. Arsenal Not Playing Well Enough, Says Midfielder Joe Willock After 2-1 Defeat Against Wolves.

Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Carlos Vinicius and Toby Alderweireld were all unavailable during the mid-week Europa League game due to fitness issues but are now back in training. Eric Dier is likely to partner Joe Rondon in central defence with Moussa Sissoko and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in front of the duo. Winger Son Heung-Min and Steven Bergwijn have been the first choice wide men for Jose Mourinho this season, and they should start with key man Harry Kane as the striker. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the game.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on December 6 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Tottenham Stadium in London and it is scheduled to start 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for English Premier League (EPL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live action of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch live-action of Premier League 2020-21 on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match.

Thomas Partey’s thigh injury makes him a huge doubt for this game, but David Luiz should be back in the playing eleven following a horrible clash with Wolves’ Raul Jimenez. Nicolas Pepe is suspended for the game; hence Willian should start in his place. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has hardly scored any goal since signing a bumper contract, and all eyes will be on the Gambian international as he looks to be on the scoresheet.

Mikel Arteta is a man under a lot of stress at the moment, and his misery could be compounded by Tottenham Hotspur as they look set to win at home.

