Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) will take on Manchester City (MCI) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 21, 2020 (Saturday). Spurs can move to the top of the points table with a win while all three points for City could see them cut the gap on the top four. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create TOT vs MCI clash in EPL 202O-21 can scroll down below. Manchester City Could Welcome Sergio Aguero and Other Stars Back From Injury for Tottenham Hotspur Game.

Tottenham Hotspur after some poor results at the start of the season have found their form and are unbeaten in their last five games, winning three on the trot. Meanwhile, Manchester City are also unbeaten in their last five games, must have won just two of them. However, Pep Guardiola’s team will welcome back the likes of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho from injury for this clash. Jose Mourinho Slams International Break With Sarcastic Instagram Post As Matt Doherty Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson (MCI) must be your keeper for this clash.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sergio Reguilon (TOT), Joao Cancello (MCI) and Kyle Walker (MCI) must be your defenders for this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Tanguy Ndombele (TOT), Pierre-Emille Hojbjerg (TOT), Phil Foden (MCI) and Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) must be your midfielders.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Gareth Bale (TOT), Harry Kane (TOT) and Gabriel Jesus (MCI) can be picked as your forwards.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson (MCI), Sergio Reguilon (TOT), Joao Cancello (MCI), Kyle Walker (MCI), Tanguy Ndombele (TOT), Pierre-Emille Hojbjerg (TOT), Phil Foden (MCI), Kevin de Bruyne, Gareth Bale (TOT), Harry Kane (TOT) and Gabriel Jesus (MCI).

Harry Kane (TOT) must be your forward for this clash while Gabriel Jesus (MCI) can be named as the vice-captain of your team.

