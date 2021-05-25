Tottenham Hotspur are in the search of a new manager following the sacking of Jose Mourinho mid-season and current Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is on the top of the list to replace the departed Portuguese. Ryan Mason took temporary charge of the North-London club during the latter part of the season, guiding them to a European finish on the final day of the campaign. Harry Kane Transfer News Update: Tottenham Hotspur Striker Hold Talk With Barcelona Amid Manchester United Interest.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur and Roberto Martinez are in constant talks as the Premier League outfit looks to replace Jose Mourinho, who was sacked earlier this year after just over a year in charge. It is understood that the Spanish boss is considering returning to club football after the European Championships.

Roberto Martinez has led the Belgium national team since 2016, making them the number one ranked team in the world, and will be aiming to guide them to Euro 2020 glory in the summer. The Spanish boss also has experience in English football, managing the likes of Swansea, Wigan and Everton with great success.

Ryan Mason has done well in his interim period, guiding Spurs to a seventh-place finish in the league, helping them qualify for the newly former Europa Conference League. However, the club is looking for a change and the Spaniard isn’t the only one on Tottenham Hotspur’s shortlist as it also includes the likes of Brighton boss Graham Potter and former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Ragnick.

It is understood that Tottenham's plans for the summer were unchanged by Mourinho's sacking, with the club's recruitment team clear about the areas needed improving. However, their plans could be altered after Harry Kane’s desire to leave the club with several English teams keen on the English captain

