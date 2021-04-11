Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester United in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on April 11, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are involved in the race for a top-four finish and will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James & Others React After Manchester United Beats Granada in Europa League 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have a chance to move clear and solidify their place in the race for the top four with a win against Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have been inconsistent but can keep their Champions League hopes alive if they manage to get the better of the record English champions. The earlier league meeting ended 6-1 in the favour of the side from London.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on April 11, 2021 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India so fans can watch the live-action on Star Network. Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD will be live telecasting the match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans looking for how to watch the live streaming online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match can follow the live action on Disney+Hotstar. Jio and Airtel users can also watch the MUN vs BHA match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

