Tottenham Hotspur have made a decent start to their pre-season and will be looking to continue the against Scottish outfit Rangers. The clash will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow as both the team look to get ready for the new season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur, pre-season fixture live streaming can scroll down below. Richarlison Transfer News: Brazilian Forward Joins Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham have been one of the most active sides in the summer transfer window and have started to integrate the new signings during this pre-season. New arrival could play his first minutes for Spurs during this friendly. Meanwhile, Rangers, who won their last two friendlies will be hoping for a similar result.

When is Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur friendly clash will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on July 23, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans can, however, watch this match live on the SpursTV or RangersTV official app. The official site of Tottenham Hotspur would also provide live streaming of this game for fans.

