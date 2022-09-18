Inter Milan will look to continue their charge towards the top of the Serie A table when they take on Udinese in the latest round of the fixtures. The clash will be played at the Dacia Arena in Udine on September 18, 2022 (Sunday) as both the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Udinese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Milan-Napoli, Roma-Atalanta Highlight a Big Weekend in Italy.

Inter Milan have stumbled in recent weeks in the league, losing two of their last five games. However, the former champions are coming off a win and will be looking to build on that result. Meanwhile, Udinese are on a five-game undefeated run and will be aiming to continue that.

When is Udinese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Udinese vs Inter Milan match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at the Dacia Stadium in Udine. The game will be held on September 18, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Udinese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Udinese vs Inter Milan match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Udinese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Udinese vs Inter Milan will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Udinese vs Inter Milan match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

