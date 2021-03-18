The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 has reached the quarter-final stage following the conclusion of the round of 16 which saw several heavyweights being eliminated. On Friday, UCL 2020-21 Quarter-final draw will be held in Nyon, Switzerland which will produce a much clearer idea of if the future of the remaining sides in the competition. So ahead of the draw, we take a look at the favourites to win the title. UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Draw: Likely Opponents of All Eight Teams in UCL Quarter-Finals.

Bayern Munich won the competition last time and once again will start as one of the favourites this season, however, the reigning champions have a number of competitors this campaign as the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and others are hot on the heels of the champions. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Draw: Time, Teams, Rules and Everything You Need to Know.

Who Are the Favourites to Win UEFA Champions League 2020-21?

1. Bayern Munich

The defending champions have shown no signs of slowing down this season and will once again start as the favourites. Robert Lewandowski is the leading goal-scorer in Europe and will once again be a crucial part of Hansi Flick’s side if the Bavarians are to win the title on consecutive occasions.

2. Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s team will be looking to end the wait for a first UEFA Champions League title for Manchester City and his team are certainly capable of doing that. The Premier League side have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding just once in eight games and given their goal-scoring capabilities, City will surely be the team to look out for.

3. Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has changed the mood around Chelsea and have made them much difficult to play against. The Blues eliminated Atletico Madrid in the previous round while not conceding a single goal over two legs. If they could find their scoring boots, Chelsea could be real contenders.

4. Paris Saint Germain

The Parisians reached their maiden Champions League final last season and under new boss, Mauricio Pochettino will hope to go one step further this time around. The Parisians knocked out Barcelona in the last round, exerting complete dominance over one of the favourites.

5. Liverpool

The Reds might be struggling domestically but it hasn’t stopped them from performing in Europe. Liverpool have had no issues in the competition so far and with some key players expected to return in the latter part of the season, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be a force to deal with.

6. Real Madrid

The Spanish giants might be inconsistent but their pedigree in this competition makes them one of the dark horses. Los Blancos struggled in the earlier part of the season but have found their form in recent games and they have started to grind out positive results from losing positions, a feature that makes them a difficult proposition for any opponents.

7. Borussia Dortmund

The German outfit boasts some of the greatest attacking talents in the world but haven’t been able to capitalise on the quality in hand. Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho’s form will be crucial if Dortmund are to go all the way this season.

8. Porto

The Portuguese outfit stunned Juventus in the previous round but will have the work cut out for them in the quarter-finals. Porto haven’t managed to go past this stage since their trophy-winning run in 2004 and were knocked out by Liverpool in the quarter-finals two years ago.

