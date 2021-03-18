The first knockout round of the UEFA Champions League ended on a thrilling note with FC Porto beating Italian champions Juventus on away goals and Paris Saint-Germain knocking out five-time champions Barcelona. That meant Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won't be part of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2005. The Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw will take place on March 19 (Friday) in Switzerland. Ahead of the UCL draw, let us take a look at the possible opponents of all eight teams in the Champions League quarter-finals. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Draw: Time, Teams, Rules and Everything You Need to Know Ahead of UCL Knockouts.

Three teams from England, two from Germany and one each from Spain, Portugal and France have reached the last eight stage of the Champions League. Bayern Munich beat Lazio, Chelsea defeated Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund overcame Sevilla, Liverpool beat RB Leipzig. Manchester City beat Borussia Monchengladbach while Real Madrid defeated Atalanta to make the quarter-finals. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Miss Champions League Quarter-Finals for First Time in 16 Years.

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Prediction

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid are the most successful team in the Champions League history with 13 UCL titles, four of which have come in the last seven seasons. The La Liga giants beat Atalanta 4-1 on aggregate to make the quarter-finals after missing out last season.

Likely Opponents - Porto, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich

The German champions thumped Lazio 6-2 on aggregate to reach the last eight stage. Bayern thrashed Lazio 4-1 in the first leg away from home and then won the home leg comfortably 2-1 to make the quarter-finals. Bayern are the defending UCL champions. They beat Paris Saint-Germain in the final last season to win a sixth Champions League trophy and are looking to become the second team after Real Madrid to successfully retain the title.

Likely Opponents - Manchester City, Porto, Chelsea, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Real Madrid.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's men cast aside RB Leipzig 4-0 in the last 16 stage. They had been knocked out from this round last season and would be glad to make the quarter-finals this season. Despite their domestic struggles, Liverpool have been excellent in Europe.

Likely Opponents - Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Manchester City

One of only two teams in this year's quarter-finals yet to win a Champions League title, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this season. City are the only side to not make a UCL final appearance among all eight teams. They crushed out of the quarter-finals last season after shock defeats to Atalanta and will want to make more progress this time.

Likely Opponents - Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Porto, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Porto

The Portuguese outfit shocked Italian champions Juventus in the previous round to make the quarter-finals. This is the second time in three seasons, Porto have made the last eight stage and will want to repeat their 2004 heroics at the Continental stage. Porto beat Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus 2-1 in the first leg and then lost 3-2 in Turin but progressed ahead on away goals.

Likely Opponents - Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Paris Saint-Germain

They played their maiden final last season but were beaten by Bayern in the summit clash. But PSG will want to go one further and clinch the title this season. PSG thrashed Barcelona 5-2 on aggregate after beating them 4-1 at Camp Nou in the first round.

Likely Opponents - Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Porto and Manchester City

Chelsea

Chelsea's last Champions League title came nine years ago. Since then, the Premier League side have failed to play the final. Under Thomas Tuchel though, Chelsea look like a different team and not faced defeat in 13 matches under the German. They beat La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the last 16 stage.

Likely Opponents - Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Porto, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund

Ther German side last won the UEFA Champions League title in 1997. They also made the final in 2013 but were beaten by German compatriots Bayern Munich. They advanced to the quarter-finals after beating Sevilla 5-4 in a thrilling last 16 tie.

Likely Opponents - Real Madrid, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

The Champions League quarter-finals first leg will be played on April 6 and 7 with the second leg scheduled to take place a week later. Unlike the previous round, in the quarter-finals and beyond teams from the same domestic league can be pitted against each other.

