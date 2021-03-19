Manchester United and Arsenal could meet in the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 final after both were handed easy draws in the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws on March 19 (Friday). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United have been drawn against Granada while the Gunners will play Czech Republic side Slavia Prague (Slavia Praha) in the quarter-finals. Both the Premier League sides have also been placed in separate pots meaning, United and Arsenal can only clash in the Europa League final. Ajax have been clubbed against Roma while Dinamo Zagreb will face Villarreal in the last eight stage. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Finals Draw: Real Madrid Meet Liverpool in Last Eight, Bayern Munich Face Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal overcame Olympiacos in the round of 16 after beating the Greek side 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg. United, who were held to a 1-1 draw by AC Milan at home, beat Milan 2-1 after winning 1-0 at San Siro. The winner of the Manchester United vs Granada quarter-final tie will play the winner between Ajax and Roma in the semi-final. If Arsenal beat Slavia Praha, they will face the winner of Villarreal and Dinamo Zagreb in the last four. Take a look at the highlights Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Draw

Quarter-Final 1: Granada vs Manchester United

Quarter-Final 2: Arsenal vs Slavia Praha

Quarter-Final 3: Ajax vs Roma

Quarter-Final 4: Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Semi-Final Draw

Semi-Final 1: Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF 3

Semi-Final 2: Winner of QF 4 vs Winner of QF 2

The first leg of the UEL 2020-21 quarter-finals will be played on April 8 while the second leg is scheduled to be held on April 15. The semi-finals will be played on April 29 and May 6 while the final is set to be played on May 26.

