Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get UNN vs BAY Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Bayern Munich Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

German champions Bayern Munich will mark their return to competitive football with an away tie against Union Berlin. Borussia Dortmund's 4-0 demolition of city rivals Schalke yesterday saw them move within a point of the Bavarians. Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has stabilised things at the club after an ordinary start to their campaign. Chasing an eighth straight title, the club will be hoping it finds its feet quickly post the restart. The Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich game will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2 with Disney Hotstar as the streaming partners. Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20.

Bayern Munich have won 10 out of their last 11 league games with their last defeat coming in December. They have a few injury concerns heading into the game with Niklas Sule, Philippe Coutinho and Corentin Tolisso all missing in action. Robert Lewandowski will be the star attraction for the away side with Thomas Muller playing second fiddle. Borussia Dortmund Manager Lucien Favre on Playing Behind Closed Doors: 'Very Strange, We Miss Our Fans'.

On the wings, both Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman are blessed with incredible pace and Thiago Alcantara providing the balance in midfield. David Alaba and Gerome Boateng have a good understanding at the back and the duo needs to be at their solid best to keep the hosts at bay.

Urs Fischer's Berlin are a decent outfit at home winning five out of their last eight home games. Yunus Malli who tests positive for COVID 19 is undergoing treatment and will miss the game. Christopher Trimmel is back again after suspension and should provide defensive solidity. Sebastian Andersson in the final third may not see much of the ball and hence cannot afford to miss chances.

When is Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the An der alten Försterei in Berlin. The match will be played behind closed doors and will take place on May 17, 2020 (Sunday). It is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

The clash will be live telecast on Star Sports as Star is the official broadcaster for Bundesliga 2019-20. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD and catch the live-action for the match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the game live on online platforms. With Star Sports as the official broadcaster for Bundesliga 2019-20, the Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can live stream either on the Hotstar app or the www.hotstar.com website. Bayern Munich know they have a tough assignment on their hands but with the kind of squad they possess, they should get the work done against Union Berlin.