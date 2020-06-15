Uruguay and Galatasaray Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera Suffers Double Leg Fracture During Galatasaray vs Rizespor Match

Istanbul, June 15: Uruguay and Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suffered a double leg fracture in the weekend during the clubs first game since matches resumed, the Istanbul giants said in a statement on Monday. Muslera, who is the club captain, "sustained an injury causing bone fractures in his tibia and fibula" in Galatasaray's 2-0 defeat by Rizespor, they said on galatasaray.org. The statement added that the 33-year old will undergo additional examinations on Monday and "will be planned for an operation accordingly".

Muslera collided with Rizespor's Czech striker Milan Skoda in the first half and got injured. The loss saw Galatasaray remain in third place in the table, six points behind Trabzonspor at the top, and Basaksehir. The Turkish Super Lig resumed on Friday behind closed doors after a nearly three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a match in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL), scheduled to be played between Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs, had to be postponed over fears that one of the participating players may have been exposed to novel coronavirus.

According to the official NRL website, the league postponed the match from Sunday afternoon to Monday night after learning that one of Tolman's children attends a school in the Sutherland Shire where a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

