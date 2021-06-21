Uruguay would hope that their search for a victory ends when they take on Chile in a Group A match in the Copa America on Tuesday. The match would be played at the Arena Pantanal on Monday, June 22 and is scheduled to start at 02:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). A 0-1 loss to Argentina in their first match of the competition wasn't exactly the start that Oscar Tabarez's men were looking for and they would want to make amends, bringing their campaign back on track against Chile. Uruguay's defeat in their last match meant that they played their fourth straight match in all competitions without winning any of them. They would however want to put that statistic behind and look to stars like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani to inspire them to their first win. Sports News | Chile Admits Violation of Virus Protocols at Copa America

Chile on the other hand would be extremely confident heading into this match. An opportunistic strike in the first match helped them hold Argentina to a 1-1 draw and they bounced back to form in style, defeating Bolivia 1-0. When it comes to head-to-head records, Uruguay sits on top with 46 wins in their 82 meetings so far. Chile have won 19 times and the remaining 17 games have ended in draws.

When is Uruguay vs Chile, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Uruguay vs Chile, Copa America 2021 clash will take place on June 22, 2021, Tuesday at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba. The Group A Copa America 2021 match has a scheduled time of 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Uruguay vs Chile, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Uruguay vs Chile, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Uruguay vs Chile, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Uruguay vs Chile, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide the live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Uruguay vs Chile game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

