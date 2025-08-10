Villarreal will square off against Aston Villa in a club-friendly 2025. The English side will look to end their pre-season campaign on a high as Unai Emery faces his former team. Aston Villa enter this clash on the back of a defeat to Marseille, a 'friendly' clash which saw tempers boil as Mason Greenwood was involved in a heated altercation with Tyrone Mings. Aston Villa have had a mixed run in pre-season so far, with the victories for the Villans coming against St Louis and Roma. Unai Emery and his men will be well aware of the fact that a good performance against Villarreal can give them a lot of momentum heading into their Premier League 2025-26 opener against Newcastle United on August 16. Mason Greenwood and Tyrone Mings Engage in Ugly Scuffle As Tempers Flare During Marseille vs Aston Villa Club Friendly 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Villarreal, on the other hand, enter this contest after decent performances against English clubs in the pre-season, which included a 1-1 draw against Leeds United and a 3-2 win over Arsenal. The Spanish club, which had secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the 2025-26 season, will look to maintain their winning momentum when they take on Aston Villa.

In terms of team news, Villarreal will be without Willy Kambwala and Logan Costa. Rafa Marin and Santiago Mourino will form the defensive pair for the Spanish club while Gerard Moreno will continue to lead the attack alongside Etta Eyong. Arnaut Danjuma, who had scored against Arsenal, has completed a transfer move to Los Che. Aston Villa, on the other hand, will have John McGinn don the captain's armband while Ollie Watkins will lead the frontline. Crystal Palace Win Community Shield 2025, Beat Liverpool on Penalties After 2–2 Draw in Regulation Time To Clinch Title.

Villarreal vs Aston Villa Match Details

Match Villarreal vs Aston Villa Date Monday, August 11 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Ceramic Stadium, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details Villa TV (Live Streaming)

When Is Villarreal vs Aston Villa, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

Villarreal will face Aston Villa in a pre-season club friendly 2025 on Monday, August 11. The Villarreal vs Aston Villa match is set to be played at the Ceramic Stadium in Castello, Spain and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Villarreal vs Aston Villa, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Aston Villa's pre-season games in India for the 2025 season. Therefore, the Villarreal vs Aston Villa pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on any TV channel. For the Villarreal vs Aston Villa live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Villarreal vs Aston Villa, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans in India, however, have the option of watching Villarreal vs Aston Villa live streaming online. The Villarreal vs Aston Villa live streaming online is likely to be available on Villa TV, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Villarreal are likely to come out on top with a victory after a thrilling clash.

