Juventus will be keen to put their struggles in the domestic league behind them when they take on Villareal in the UEFA Champions League. The Bianconeri are winless in their last two matches and manager Massimiliano Allegri is a man under pressure. They finished above defending champions Chelsea in the group stage and hence they have got Villareal, which at least on paper looks a favourable tie. But the recent form of the Spanish side would portray otherwise. The Yellow Submarines have won seven out of their last ten games and gave a tough fight to Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup. Unai Emery is a master tactician in the Cup games and it will be interesting to see his set-up for the contest. Villareal versus Juventus will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Lionel Messi Slammed by PSG Teammates, Labelled as 'Burden' By Former Winger Jerome Rothen

The absence of Gerard Moreno will be a major miss for Villareal and the Spaniard joins the likes of Francis Coquelin and Ruben Pena on the sidelines. Etienne Capoue and Giovani Lo Celso will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the tie. Pau Torres and Raul Albiol in defence have their work cut out with Juventus boasting of quality attackers. Arnaut Danjuma on the wings is a livewire and can carve out chances with ease if accorded space.

Alvaro Morata and Dusan Vlahovic will form the two-man forward line for Juventus with Weston McKennie as the no 10 behind them. Denis Zakaria is a dynamic midfielder and an excellent addition to the Italian team’s midfield. Manuel Locatelli and Adrian Rabiot like to push forward from midfield and join the attack with each opportunity possible.

When is Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Villarreal vs Juventus round of 16 clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at El Madrigal on February 23, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast Villarreal vs Juventus on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

Although Juventus start as the favourites for the game, their patchy form may lead to the contest ending in a draw.

