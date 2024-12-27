Cristiano Ronaldo has asserted that Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior should have been awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or 2024, which Manchester City's Rodri won by beating Jude Bellingham and the Brazilian star footballer. Speaking during The Globe Soccer Awards 2024, Ronaldo stated that Vinicius deserved the award more having won the Champions League with Madrid while not discrediting Rodri for his win. Cristiano Ronaldo Hails Vinicius Junior for The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2024, Says ‘Symbol of Resistance and Resilience’

Cristiano Ronaldo Asserts Vinicius Junior Should Have Won Ballon d’Or 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo: “Vinicius should have won the Ballon d’Or. I don’t mind saying it. It was unfair.” pic.twitter.com/G7FFS2Pw07 — TC (@totalcristiano) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)