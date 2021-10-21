Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Netherlands to take on Dutch outfit in their latest round of fixtures in Group G of UEFA Conference League 2021-22. The clash will be played at the GelreDome stadium in Arnhem, Netherlands on October 21, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams have made decent starts and will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Vitesse vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Conference League live streaming can scroll down below. PL: Spurs Dominate Against Newcastle While West Ham Edge Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur are at the top of the Group and will be aiming to stay there when they face Dutch outfit Vitesse. The Eredivise side lost their previous game against Rennes but are just a point behind the Premier League giants and could overtake them with a win. Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten so far and are heading into the game on the back of a three-game winning run. It will be a close encounter but Nuno Santo’s men will be aiming to get maximum points.

When is Vitesse vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Conference League 2021-22 Group G Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Vitesse vs Tottenham Hotspur clash in the UEFA Conference League 2021-22 will be played at the GelreDome stadium in Arnhem, Netherlands on October 21, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 10:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Vitesse vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Conference League 2021-22 Group G Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Vitesse vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Vitesse vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Conference League 2021-22 Group G Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Vitesse vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

