Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get WBN vs BAY Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Bundesliga Live Streaming Online: Bayern Munich will be looking to seal yet another Bundesliga Title when it faces Werder Bremen during a midweek encounter. With three games to go in the season and a seven point lead over arch rivals Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich have done enough to cement a championship victory. Had it not been for a Erling Haaland’s goal last-minute winner for Dortmund in their previous match, the Bavarians would have been champions by now. Amidst a relegation scarp, Werder Bremen are in desperate need of a win but facing the champions is a daunting prospect for them. Kidnapped by Aliens! Guillermo Marino, Ex-Boca Juniors Footballer, Once Gave This Bizarre Explanation for Arriving Late at Training Sessions.

Davy Klassen and Maximilian Eggestein are the key men for Werder Bremen in midfield with Kevin Vogt deployed as a sweeper. Veteran forward Claudio Pizzaro is a notable absentee for the hosts and will not feature against his former club. Josh Sargent should pip Yuya Osako in the lone striker role. With Milot Rashica and Leonardo Bittencourt, Werder Bremen have pace to stretch the Bayern Munich defence.

Thomas Lewandowski and Thomas Muller return from suspension and should find themselves deployed in the starting eleven straight away. Lucas Hernandez could be roped in to replace Jerome Boateng in the Bayern backline while Niklas Sule is still out injured. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have made midfield slot their own and there is no looking past the dynamic duo for manager Hansi Flick. Thiago Alcantara will not play in the match with the Spaniard ruled out with injury. Serge Gnabry makes a return though for the visitors after a game out with a back problem. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News: Coach Mikel Arteta Insists Striker ‘Happy’ at Arsenal Despite Halt in Contract Talks.

When is Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Weserstadion in Bremen on June 17, 2020 (Tuesday mid-night). The match is scheduled to start at 00:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live match of Bundesliga 2019-20 on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the German league in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Bundesliga 2019-20 match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Free live streaming of Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, which is OTT platform of Star Network. Fans can tune into the Hotstar app and watch the match live or log into hotstar.com and catch the live-action. Werder Bremen do not score much goals and have a leaky defence. It will take a real upset for them to deny Bayern Munich their deserved championship title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).