Who does not love a Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo match? And after a long gap, football fans will finally get to witness arguably the two of the best players of this era take on each other when PSG face Saudi All-Star XI, which is a combined team of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, in a friendly match. Ronaldo, earlier, made a shock switch to Saudi Arabia after leaving Manchester United on mutual terms following an explosive interview. He was presented a new player by Al-Nassr in a glittering ceremony at the start of the year, with a sea of his fans in Saudi Arabia giving the Portugal star a warm welcome. Lionel Messi To Join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia? Al-Hilal Interested in Signing PSG Star With Lucrative Contract Offer: Report.

The prospect of Messi facing Ronaldo once again seemed bleak after both players made their moves out of La Liga, where they used to face each other regularly while representing Barcelona and Real Madrid in the ‘El Clasico.’ The last time fans witnessed a Ronaldo vs Messi clash was during a group-stage match at the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Barcelona. Representing the Bianconeri, Ronaldo had netted a brace and outdid his rival on the night with Barcelona losing the contest 3-0 in the 2020-21 season. Let us take a look at some details about the PSG vs Saudi Arabia All-Star XI.

When is PSG vs Saudi Arabia All-Star XI? Know Date, Time and Venue of Friendly Match

The PSG vs Saudi Arabia All-Star XI friendly match is set to be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital, on January 19. The exhibition match is reportedly set to start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Did Cristiano Ronaldo Say He Loves Islam? Photo of Al-Nassr Football Star From Dubai Event Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

Where to watch PSG vs Saudi Arabia All-Star XI Friendly Match?

As of now, there have not been any announcement regarding the broadcast rights of this match. Fans can, however, watch live streaming of this game on PSG TV and on the social media handles of both the teams.

It would undoubtedly be a massive occasion for football in Saudi Arabia to witness these two former Ballon d’Or winners go up against each other. It was recently reported that Ronaldo might even make his debut in Saudi Arabia in this match, with the Portugal star yet to take the field for Al-Nassr.

