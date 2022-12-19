A day ago, fans across the globe witnessed one of the most frantic and pulsating World Cup finals ever. Argentina and France played out a real classic at the end of which, the La Albiceleste went on to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy and etch their name in history. Lionel Messi's dream of winning the World Cup has come true and finally, he has added the one trophy that was missing from his glittering cabinet. As this edition of the tournament came to a close, fans might be wondering when the next World Cup will be and here, we will explore those details. Lionel Messi Jumps on Table in the Dressing Room After Argentina Win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar; Watch the Heartwarming Viral Video

The FIFA World Cup 2022 was historical for many reasons, apart from Argentina winning their first title in 36 years. This was the first edition of the tournament to be held in an Arab country. Also, this was the first time the World Cup was played in winter. Let us take a look at the details of the next World Cup.

When is the next FIFA World Cup?

FIFA World Cups are generally held after a gap of four years and the next edition of the tournament will be held in the year 2026. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the 23rd edition of the popular tournament. It will also be the seventh edition since the start of the 20th century. Lionel Messi With the World Cup! Argentina Captain Shares Frame With FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy Inside Flight Back to Argentina

Which country will host the next FIFA World Cup 2026?

The tournament is set to move from the Middle East to the Americas with the next edition being hosted by three countries. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be hosted by three nations-United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

How many teams will participate in FIFA World Cup 2026?

A total of 48 teams will participate in FIFA World Cup 2026, as was recently announced by FIFA. It is different from the recently-concluded edition which had 32 teams divided into eight groups of four sides each. Out of these teams, three are host nations-USA, Canada and Mexico and they have automatically qualified for the tournament with 45 other sides requiring to play the qualifiers.

