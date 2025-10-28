Al-Nassr are enjoying a purple patch across competitions, and sit handsomely on a 10-match winning streak, which includes the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Two matches. Now, for the second time this season, Al-Nassr will play in the King Cup of Champions 2025-26 and will face arch-nemesis and defending champions Al-Ittihad in the Round of 16 on October 28 at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. In the last Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad match, the Knights of Najd prevailed over the Tigers 2-0, which included a goal from none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. ‘Always Hungry for More!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring 950 Goals and Al-Nassr’s Win Over Al-Hazem in Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (See Post)

For manager Jorge Jesus, the current season has been smooth sailing, with almost all their key players in form, including Ronaldo, who scored his 950th career goal last week, while for Sergio Conceicao, Saudi Pro League and King's Cup winners, Al-Ittihad have been struggling the most, earning just one win out of their last five matches across competitions. The only concern for Jesus has been the workload management for Ronaldo, who, at 40, looks fit and has often talked about aspirations to play the FIFA World Cup 2025. Meanwhile, fans can check about Cristiano Ronaldo's availability in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad King Cup of Champions 2025–26 match below.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad King Cup of Champions 2025–26 Match?

With Ronaldo still searching for his first recognised title in Al-Nassr's colors, it is unlikely that the Portuguese star footballer will miss out on playing a knockout match. The 40-year-old was seen participating in a training session ahead of the King Cup of Champions 2025-26 quarterfinals, and looked locked in for the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad match. Moreover, the footballer's form has recently made it difficult for Jesus to keep the club captain out of the field. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Billionaire in Football Thanks to Lucrative Contract With Al-Nassr: Report.

Cristiano Ronaldo Looks Locked In

In six matches this season, which include all appearances in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, Ronaldo has scored six times and made one assist, and he will be eager to start on the right foot in his King Cup of Champions debut this season.

