Real Madrid will be looking to make their first Champions League final since the 2017-18 season as they travel to London to take on Chelsea in the second leg of the semi-final tie. Manchester City, have already booked their place in the summit clash of the competition and Zinedine Zidane’s men will be aiming to join them and have received huge injury boosts ahead of one of the biggest games of the season. Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde & Ferland Mendy Included in Real Madrid’s 23-Member Squad For UCL 2021 Semi-Final Against Chelsea.

Eden Hazard, who has been plagued with injuries, is finally fit and has been named in the squad to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian superstar played for the Blues from 2012 to 2018, establishing himself as one of the best players on the planet but this time would be looking to finally come good for his new employers and take them to the finals of the most prestigious club competition.

Will Eden Hazard Play Against Chelsea?

Eden Hazard has just recovered from a muscular injury, which has kept him out for the most part of the second half of the season. The Belgian has been included in the 23-man squad to face Chelsea and will be aiming to play some sort of role for Real Madrid against the Premier League side.

Real Madrid Squad

The 30-year-old was given a run-out by Zinedine Zidane against Osasuna, as he started the game and lasted for 70 minutes before being subbed off in the 2-0 win. Eden Hazard looked sensational in the game, creating a number of chances and has certainly made a case to get a starting nod on the wings.

In a pre-match conference, Zinedine Zidane said that hen counts on the Belgian for the game. ‘We're going to need Eden. We know what a good player he is, and he's definitely going to be helping the team. Eden is here with us, he's ready, he's prepared,’ he said.

