Spanish giants Real Madrid CF played an unsatisfactory draw in their first match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, against Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The match had ended 1-1, with young forward Gonzalo Garcia scoring Real Madrid's only goal. Los Blancos played that match with their star forward Kylian Mbappe, and were seen struggling to keep shots on target. The Real Madrid vs Pachuca FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be their second in the ongoing tournament, and it will be played on Monday, June 23, from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pachuca Striker Salomon Rondon Speaks Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Clash Against Real Madrid, Says ‘We Won’t Be As Tired as We Were in Intercontinental Cup’.

Star French forward Kylian Mbappe missed Real Madrid's first match against Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, as he had a fever. His absence was a big blow for the Los Blancos, who were made to share the spoils, playing under their new coach Xabi Alonso. It would be extremely crucial for Xabi Alonso to have Kylian Mbappe, their highest goalscorer from the 2024-25 season available for the Real Madrid vs Pachuca FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match as a win in this one and the next one will be extremely crucial to ensure a trouble-free top-two finish, for a berth in the Round of 16.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Pachuca FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is not expected to play in the Real Madrid vs Pachuca FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match. Real Madrid CF officially stated that Kylian Mbappe is "suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment." FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Confirms Kylian Mbappe Hospitalised With Gastroenteritis, Know Update About French Star After Missing Al-Hilal Match.

Although the forward has been discharged, he is likely to be sidelined. New head coach Xabi Alonso is expected to have a 4-2-3-1 formation, and Gonzalo Garcia might keep his spot as the lone striker in absence of Kylian Mbappe. Güler, Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior might support him as wingers and false no. 9.

