After a short slump at the offensive end, the FC Barcelona team of 2024-25 returned to its ‘free-scoring spree’. Hansi Flick made a few changes in the starting 11 resting number of regulars but the result was still one-sided as Fermine Lopez, Frankie de Jong, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Frankie de Jong scored for the Barca side winning the match with a 7-1 scoreline. With the win, Barcelona is still in touching distance of the top spot in the league standings. Getafe 1-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25: Jules Kounde, Mauro Arambarri on Scoresheet as Barca Drop Points in Title Race.

Barcelona 7-1 Valencia

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)