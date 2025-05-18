La Liga 2024-25 champions FC Barcelona will be playing their first match after the two-goal victory over RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, where Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez scored to confirm Barca's 28th Spanish top-tier league title. The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF La Liga 2024-25 match will be played on May 18, from 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Villarreal CF are currently placed sixth in La Liga 2024-25 points table. Lamine Yamal Scores As FC Barcelona Clinch 28th La Liga Title With 2–0 Win Over Espanyol (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

FC Barcelona had an awesome 2024-25 season, which was also their first under the genius tactician Hansi Flick. FC Barcelona won La Liga 2024-25, Copa del Rey 2024-25, and also reached the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final, and almost made it to the final, which was a first in six years. The Cules would surely like to win the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF La Liga 2024-25 match, as it happens to be the first one after they confirm and celebrate their league title. Will Lamine Yamal, the man behind the creation of major goals for Barca this season play the Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 match is a big question, as he has played a lot, and this match offers nothing.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 Match?

The 17-year-old La Masia wonderkid Lamine Yamal is fully match-fit and available to play in the Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 match. However, with La Liga 2024-25 already clinched, and Lamine Yamal having played a lot of minutes, he might be given some rest. Barcelona Wins La Liga 2024-25; Beats City Rivals Espanyol in Catalan Derby To Secure 28th Spanish League Title.

Hansi Flick might like to choose players like Ansu Fati, who have played way little, as the Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 match offers practically nothing to the Cules. However, Lamine Yamal might still be in the benches, in case the side trails and the coach decides to use him.

