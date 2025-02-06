FC Barcelona were too good for Valencia CF when they last met in La Liga 2024-25 on January 27. Now, the two teams will lock horns again in the Copa del Rey quarter-final. The Spanish giants humiliated Valencia with a 7-1 scoreline in their last meet, and one of the key architects of that victory was Lamine Yamal. Besides creating multiple chances, the 17-year-old wonder-kid also an assist to his name. And it's not just this game, Yamal has been Barca's saviour for the entire season. The club struggling with financial crunches decided to focus on their world-class academy players, and Yamal proved how La Masia saved Barcelona. Lamine Yamal Stuns Spectators with Lionel Messi-Like Dribbles to Beat Opposition Defenders During Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

The Spanish right-winger has 11 assists and five goals in La Liga, three assists and two goals in the UEFA Champions League, and a goal and two assists in the only Copa del Rey game they played this season. Without this skillful No. 19, Barca has repeatedly struggled in attack, even against weaker teams this season. Valencia vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarter-Final Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarter-Final Match?

FC Barcelona have already announced their squad for the upcoming Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 quarter-final match. In that 22-member squad, Lamine Yamal is also present. So, it looks like head coach Hansi Flick is in no mood to rest his teenage forward, especially not before this Copa del Rey 2024-25 quarter-final.

With Yamal on the team, he is expected to start the game ahead of the other wingers. He should start from the right, with captain Raphinha on the left and Dani Olmo as a CAM. Lewandowski is expected to start as a No. 9. However Flick might also prefer Ferran Torres to begin in place of Dani Olmo.

