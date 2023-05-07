After a shocking defeat against Lorient in their last match, Paris Saint-Germain will be in action once again on Monday, April 8. The defending champions will take on Troyes in their next match in Ligue 1 2022-23. PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table. They have accumulated 75 points from 33 matches and have a three-point lead over second-place Lens. A win in the match will make them six points clear with only four rounds to go. Recently there has been a lot of news regarding Lionel Messi's future with PSG. Today, in this article, let's take a look if the Argentine superstar will be featuring in this match for the Parisians. Lionel Messi Apologises to Fans After Suspension By His Club PSG For ‘Unauthorised’ Trip to Saudi Arabia (Watch Video).

PSG's opponent Troyes are currently struggling at 18th place in the Ligue 1 table. They have accumulated only 22 points so far and are on the brink of getting relegated. This is almost a do-or-die match for Troyes and they will have to defeat the defending champions to stay alive. However, with their recent form, it looks very difficult. Troyes have not tasted a victory in their last seventeen matches. They will need to improve a lot to get anything from PSG.

Will Lionel Messi Play Today in Troyes vs PSG Ligue 1 2022–23 Fixture?

Lionel Messi went to Saudi Arabia without taking PSG's permission after their recent defeat against Lorient. Messi later publically apologised to the club, his teammates and PSG fans for his actions. The French media reported that the Argentine forward has been suspended for two weeks by PSG. During these two weeks, Messi will not be able to play for the club. Although there is no official confirmation, it is very unlikely for the Argentine forward to take part in the Troyes game. Lionel Messi Suspended: PSG Takes Action Against World Champion Footballer For 'Unapproved' Trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi has been one of the best players for PSG in this season's Ligue 1. He has scored 15 goals and produced 15 assists so far. Lionel Messi has the highest goal contribution in Ligue 1 2022-23 and is among the best players in the division. Messi's absence can be a huge setback for the French giants.

