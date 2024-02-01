Inter Miami started their pre-season on the wrong foot and are winless in the last five matches played, including their recent defeat against the Al-Hilal side. The team finished outside playoffs last season despite the inclusion of many big game players like Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. They will be looking to get into a winning momentum before the Major League Soccer (MLS) season starts. Napkin Signed By Lionel Messi As His First Agreement With FC Barcelona Set to Be Auctioned

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing in the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami match denying the famed 'Last Dance', the game has many stars including former Manchester City defender Ayemeric Laporte, All-rounder Brozovic and Winger Talisca representing Al Nassr, while former Barcelona teammates Alba, Suarez and Busquets. Lionel Messi is also slowly finding his feet in pre-season and should keep his place in the starting XI for their game against Al-Nassr. Manager Gerardo Martino has been using a 5-3-2 system in pre-season. The Argentina skipper could therefore be partnered alongside the likes of Leonardo Campana or Luis Suarez, depending on the latter's fitness. They also have Robert Taylor in their ranks should Martino need him.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami 2024 Riyadh Season Cup Match?

After a poor season finale, Inter Miami is getting ready for the upcoming one. But their preseason campaign hasn’t gone as expected. Before falling 1-0 to Dallas on Tuesday, and a goalless draw against El Salvador. They began their Saudi tour also with a loss to the Al-Hilal side. Looking for their first win in 2024, Inter Miami needs to field the strongest side against Al-Nassr, one of the top clubs in Saudi. So fans can expect Lionel Messi to start when Inter Miami take on Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup friendly game on Thursday, February 1. The Herons are building towards the start of their 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season later next month.

Lionel Messi didn’t play for 90 minutes in any of those matches, the maximum he stayed on the pitch was against the Al-Hilal side (88 Minutes) with a goal and assist in the match. But as he was substituted in the match Malcom scored the game-winning goal. So, he is not only expected to feature in the starting 11 for the upcoming Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr match but would look to finish the game with a win.

