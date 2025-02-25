Inter Miami are set to square off against Sporting Kansas City (Sporting KC) in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 knockouts. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will face Sporting KC at the Chase Stadium on Tuesday. The Herons will look to continue their winning momentum in their upcoming CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Sporting KC. The CONCACAF Champions Cup is a league that features some of the strongest football sides from North and South America and the Caribbean as well. It is to be noted that Inter Miami lost to Mexican club Monterrey in the quarterfinal of the CONCACAF Champions Cup last year. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will look to go all the way this time. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi showcased his class in his side's 1-0 victory over Sporting KC in the opening leg of their first-round matchup in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The Herons only need to avoid defeat against Kansas City to make it to the round of 16 stage of the competition.

When is Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue Details

Inter Miami take on Sporting Kansas City in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 on Wednesday, February 26. The Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the Chase Stadium and it starts at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Novak Djokovic Recreates Lionel Messi’s ‘Que Miras Bobo’ Moment, Tags Retiring Argentine Tennis Star Diego Schwartzman.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Sporting KC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner available for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 in India. Viewers in India will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Sporting KC live telecast in India. For SInter Miami vs Sporting KC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Sporting KC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Fans in India can still watch Inter Miami vs Sporting KC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass, that costs Rs 69. Inter Miami have been in great form in the preseason and can be expected to carry on with that form and win this match.

