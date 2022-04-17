Lionel Messi has had a mixed time in his first year in Paris. The Argentine superstar has taken a while to adjust to new surroundings and new team-mates. The transition hasn’t been as smooth as many would have expected. The 34-year-old has struggled at times with the new club. So the question arises, will Lionel Messi play in PSG vs Marseille in Ligue 1 2021-22? Kylian Mbappe Shares Picture With Lionel Messi and Neymar Following PSG’s 6–1 Win Over Clermont Foot.

The Argentine has struggled with Paris Saint Germain. He has failed to reach the heights expected of him. Lionel Messi was even booed by the PSG faithful after their Champions League exit. However, in recent weeks, the 35-year-old is starting to turn around his season and has produced promising displays, giving an indication that he is finally settling to life in Paris.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight In PSG vs Marseille Clash in Ligue 1 2021-22?

Lionel Messi has struggled with injuries and form in his first season with Paris Saint Germain. This saw him miss a number of games for the Parisians. In addition, he has netted only three times in the league all season. However, the Argentine has produced better displays in recent times.

The Argentine heads into this game in terrific form. He registered three assists in the Parisians' previous league game against Clermont Foot. Becoming the first player to achieve the feat twice in the same season in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi’s recent form suggests that Mauricio Pochettino will once again put faith in his countryman. The Argentine has started when fully fit for the Parisians and with bragging rights on the line, is expected to feature in the game either from the start or as a substitute.

The 35-year-old hasn’t had the best of outings in front of the goal this season. He has netted only three times in the league, something the Argentine will be hoping to improve against PSG’s arch-rivals. However, Lionel Messi has registered 13 assists in Ligue 1, the second most.

