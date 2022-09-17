Defending champions Manchester City can go top of the English Premier League albeit temporarily with Arsenal in action against Brentford tomorrow. Pep Guardiola's side are away at Molineux Stadium to take on Wolves. The hosts have been undefeated in their last four matches and there is a bit of optimism around the squad that they can put up a fight against one of the in form sides in Europe. Season after season, Manchester City have dominated football in England and it is the brilliance of Pep Guardiola that the club has not seen a rebuild phase in the recent past. Each and every player that joins the club suits their style of play and is ready when called upon. Wolves versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 5:00 PM. Premier League 2022–23 Points Table Updated: Manchester United Climb to Fifth Spot After 3-1 Win Over Arsenal

Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic are long term absentees for Wolves due to their respective knee injuries and it's a blow for the hosts. Diogo Costa, who has been signed until the end of the season, should start on the bench and could have an impact from the bench. Hwang Hee-chan will lead the attack with Daiel Podence and Pedro Neto creating bulk of the chances from out wide. Ruben Neves is the talisman in midfield and all eyes will be on him as he looks set to battle the precision football of City.

Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez are set to drop out of the starting eleven with Phil Foden and Beranrdo Silva replacing them. Erling Haaland is in breathtaking form at the moment and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet again. Rodri at the base of midfield should shield the backline giving Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne the licesnse to roam forward and join the attack.

When is Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Molineux Stadium. The game will be held on September 17, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Wolves vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Wolves vs Manchester City match. It will not be an easy game for Manchester City but they should be able to secure all three points courtesy of a narrow win.

