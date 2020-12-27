The year 2020 brought in the worst news for Lionel Messi. He might have bagged the Ballon d’Or 2019 and things looked perfect for him, but as the last year was ending troubles continued to surface for the Argentine. In 2020, he might have shattered several records including his recent where he overtook Pele's 643 goals for one club, but Messi majorly dominated the headlines for his disappointments with Barcelona. Now, we are inching towards the end of 2020, let's have a look back at the controversies and major disappointments that bothered Messi. Lionel Messi Shares Heartfelt Note on Instagram After Breaking Pele’s All-Time Record of Most Goals for Single Club.

Fight with Eric Abidal

Now it all started off with this tussle when the sporting director Eric Abidal blamed the players for sacking the former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde. Messi took to social media and posted a long note to lash out at his former teammate. "Finally, I think that when players are talked about, names should be given because, if not, we are all being dirtied and it feeds comments that are made and are not true," he wrote on social media. Lionel Messi Talks About Lashing Out at Barcelona’s Sporting Director Eric Abidal, Says, ‘We Will Have to Wait to See if It Is True or Not’.

Losing La Liga 2019-20

Here was another reason why Messi was quite disappointed with Barcelona as they lost the La Liga 2019-20 and it was Real Madrid who won the title. The management of Barcelona came under a lot of scrutinies.

Crashing out of Champions League 2019-20

Now, this was one of the worst nightmares for Barcelona. Who could forget this game where Barcelona suffered their worst defeat against Bayern Munich by 8-2 and crashed out of Champions League.

Almost Quitting Barcelona

This was the final nail in the coffin when Messi has almost signed up with Manchester City and was quite firm with his decision. But he couldn't do so because of the transfer clauses laid down by the Catalans.

Losing his teammate Luis Saurez

He might have stayed back with the Catalans but the sign of disappointment loomed and this was yet another reason why Messi was annoyed with Barcelona as he lost his teammate Luis Saurez. "I was accepting the idea (of your departure), but not until I entered the changing room did I realize what it means," Messi wrote. "How difficult it is going to be not sharing each day with you, both on and off the field. We will miss you very much. These have been many years of many mates, lunches, dinners ... many things I won't forget from all those days together," he said.

Needless to say, these controversies affected Messi's performance to an extent. However, Messi fans would be hoping that he stays and Barcelona and sorts out his issues with the board soon

