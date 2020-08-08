Real Madrid were unable to build on their La Liga 2019-20 as they were knocked out of the Champions League round of 16 by Manchester City on Friday. Pep Guardiola’s men ran out 2-1 winners on the night to win the game 4-2 aggregate. This is the second time in two seasons that the Los Blancos have been eliminated from this stage but it was the first under Zinedine Zidane, who coincidentally lost his first knockout tie in the competition. UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Manchester City Eliminate Real Madrid, Reach Quarter-Final Against Lyon.

Zinedine Zidane, who won the Champions League title on three consecutive occasions during his first spell at Real Madrid, returned as Los Blancos’ manager after their defeat against Ajax in the UCL round of 16, last year. But this time around, Manchester City defeated the Spanish giants 2-1 in February and finished the job yesterday, courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. Real Madrid & Juventus Crash Out of Champions League 2019-20, Netizens Feel, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo & Los Blancos Miss Each Other’.

This loss saw Zidane’s brilliant Champions League run to an end which started way back in the 2015-16 campaign with the Los Blancos. This is the first time that the French manager has been eliminated from the knock out stages of the European competition as a Real Madrid manager and the Spanish side fans were disappointed with the result.

See Reactions

Zinedine Zidane never lost a UCL KO game as a manager. Then he met Pep Guardiola.#cityvsmadrid#ChampionsLeagueisback — Dharampal Devenda (@DDevenda) August 8, 2020

Pep Guardiola!

Pep Guardiola really beat Zidane home and away. Lmao. — TheFirst (@_jamesamoo) August 7, 2020

Privileged

Zinedine Zidane gets knocked out of the Champions League for the first time in two and half seasons of the competition. The run was always going to end at some point. Feel privileged to have been alive to see it. — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 7, 2020

The Pep Effect

Pep Guardiola is the first manager to beat Zinedine Zidane in a #UCL knockout game. #MCFC | #ManCity pic.twitter.com/xhucVdlszo — Man City Report 💯 (@cityreport_) August 7, 2020

Unlucky 13

13th time unlucky. At the 13th attempt, Zinedine Zidane has finally lost a knockout Champions League tie. — Euan McTear (@emctear) August 7, 2020

Pep Magic

Zinedine Zidane had won every Champions League knockout tie as Real Madrid manager, then he met Pep Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/yI0g3UUY0I — Football Memes 🍥 (@FootballMemesCo) August 7, 2020

Streak Ended

This was the first time that Real Madrid have lost both legs if a Champions League tie since 2008-09 season against Liverpool. Which was also the last time that an English side won both the legs of a UCL knockout game against a Spanish opposition.

Now after their win, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will take on Lyon in the quarter-finals of the competition, hoping to reach the final four for just the second time in their history. Lyon defeated Juventus in their clash going through on the away goals rule after suffering a 2-1 defeat at Allianz Stadium on Friday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).