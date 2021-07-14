Zlatan Ibrahimovic is known for his cheeky and witty comments. Now as Italy won the Euro 2020 finals, we had Zlatan Ibrahimovic who put up a cheeky post to congratulate the winners. Ibra took to social media and put up a couple of posts. “Not bad to play in Serie A, my second home. Congrats, Italy," read the caption of the snap where the team was seen celebrating the win. In the other post, the Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma holding the trophy and Zlatan captioned the picture with the words, "After one year with me, you have already understood. You are welcome." I Am Zlatan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Biopic’s Release Date Announced by Footballer Himself (Check Details).

Zlatan had been out of the Euro 2020 due to a knee injury. He would have been a part of Sweden. The 39-year old suffered from an injury when during Serie A 2020-21 when the club still had a couple of games to go. Post this, Sweden football had made a statement about Zlatan's injury and said that the injury has stopped him from participating in the European Championship, “Today, Zlatan has informed Janne Andersson that his injury will stop him from participating in the European Championships this summer,"

Now, let's have a look at the Instagram post below:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Instagram Post

Another one:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Instagram Post

Italy won the Euro 2020 by defeating England on penalties at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The Azzurri registered a 3-2 win over the Three Lions. Post this, the England fans turned violent and also hurled racist abuses at the players.

