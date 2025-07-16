After successfully hosting Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution, WWE is set to host its first-ever two-night SummerSlam 2025 PLE. The two-night SummerSlam 2025 event will be held on August 2 and August 3. SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. For those unversed, SummerSlam 2024 at Cleveland Browns Stadium saw 57,719 fans, the largest of any event—outside WrestleMania—in WWE history till now. The previous edition of SummerSlam also set all-time records for viewership, sponsorship, merchandise, and social media. WWE SummerSlam 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

The road to SummerSlam has begun with the company announcing confirmed matches for the historic two-night event. Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill, who are the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, respectively, have a guaranteed title shot against their brands' world champions. Meanwhile, fans can check the confirmed match cards for the WWE SummerSlam 2025 below.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card

WWE Undisputed Championship - John Cena vs Cody Rhodes

WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena is set to defend his title against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. It will be a rematch of WrestleMania 41 at SummerSlam 2025, where John Cena defeated The American Nightmare. In WrestleMania 41, Cena captured the title from Rhodes in controversial fashion. The 17-time World Champion later retained his title against Randy Orton at Backlash and CM Punk at Night of Champions. Cena, who is the self-professed "Last Real Champion," has promised to ruin wrestling and finish his farewell tour and take the championship with him.

World Heavyweight Championship - Gunther vs CM Punk

CM Punk earned a title shot after winning a gauntlet match on Raw. However, things got complicated between the two when Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury, taking the Money in the Bank winner out of action for some time. It is a golden opportunity to win a WWE title since his return.

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

The Viper Randy Orton will join forces with Jelly Roll, who will make his in-ring debut at the two-night SummerSlam 2025 event against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The buildup of this exciting clash began when four-time Grammy-nominated artist Jelly came to Saturday Night's Event alongside Orton when he emerged to go to war with McIntyre, who was flanked by Paul. Things escalated when Jelly helped The Viper beat McIntyre, but ate a Claymore kick for it.

WWE Women's Championship - Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill

Queen of the Ring tournament winner Jade Cargill is set to challenge WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam 2025. Since Tiffany Stratton cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to capture the title, SmackDown is running on Tiffy Time. Tiffany Stratton has defended her Women's title against Jax, Charlotte Flair, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The brawl between two superstars is expected to be a thrilling one. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, July 12 Results: Gunther Defeats Goldberg in Latter’s Retirement Match; LA Knight, Randy Orton Victorious (Watch Video Highlights).

Women’s World Champion - Naomi vs Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY

The SummerSlam 2025 PLE will also feature a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Champion. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will challenge the new Women's World Champion, Naomi. In the main event of the historic WWE Evolution PLE, Naomi interrupted the battle between SKY and Rhea and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the Women's World Title. On Raw, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY tried to disrupt Naomi's celebration. Ultimately, Raw GM Adam Pearce announced a triple-threat encounter to settle the matters at the historic two-night event.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion - Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Lyra Valkyria in a rematch at SummerSlam. Lyra Valkyria was the first superstar to win the new Women's Intercontinental Title. However, she and Bayley got a title shot to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. Later on, Lynch became Lyra's replacement at The Showcase of the Immortals, and they won the Women's Tag title. They lost it the following night, and Lynch turned against Lyra. Lynch defeated Valkyria to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the WWE Money in the Bank 2025. At WWE Evolution 2025, Lynch successfully defended the gold against both Bayley and Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).