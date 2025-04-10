Gautam Adani Lauds Nurjahan Jamani for National Para Table Tennis Achievements

Mumbai, April 10: Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, congratulated Nurjahan Jamani from Adani Airports for winning the gold medal at the UTT National Para Table Tennis Championships. In the picture, Gautam Dani was also accompanied by an employee, Kay Mehta, who despite being wheelchair-bound, recently attempted the adventure sport bungee jumping in Rishikesh. Khelo India Para Games 2025: Sonalben Patel Wins Table Tennis Gold Medal; Pardeep Joon Shines in Powerlifting.

In a social media post on Thursday, Gautam Adani shared a photo with Noorjahan with the caption.

Gautam Adani's Tweet

Just another incredible week at Adani! Big congratulations to Noorjahan Jamani from Adani Airports! GOLD at the UTT National Para TT Championships, followed by another GOLD (Women's Singles – Class 6), SILVER (Mixed Doubles), and BRONZE (Women's Doubles) at the National Para TT… https://t.co/RXMcq4GbSG pic.twitter.com/Zls3HRsrGl — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 10, 2025

As per her LinkedIn profile, Nurjahan works as a junior officer in Adani Airports Holdings Ltd. She also shone at the Khelo India Para Games 2025, winning the silver medal in the Women’s Class 6 event. Nurjahan, who is associated with Ahmedabad Racquet Academy, also has an international bronze medal in mixed doubles at ITTF Egypt Para Open in 2023.

Notably, 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hain' is a media campaign launched by the Adani Group in May 2023. Developed by Ogilvy India, the campaign is called 'Hum mushkilo ki nahi sunte, karke dikhate hai' (Undeterred by challenges, we deliver on our commitments).

Mehta, who works with the Green X Talks, one of Adani's most personally cherished initiatives, was lauded by the Adani Group Chairman for his willpower for indulging in the sport while in a wheelchair.

"Most people do it for the thrill. Kay Mehta, our own Adanian, did it to make a statement," Gautam Adani, shared in a post on social media platform X.

"From the heights of Rishikesh, strapped in his wheelchair, Kay took a leap that told the world: no odds, no fear, can stop willpower. Kay, you don't just inspire us - you redefine what it means to be an Adanian. Hum Karke Dikhate Hain #HKKDH," the Adani Group Chairman wrote in a social media post.

